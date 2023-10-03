How LASTMA, Police scuffle with driver killed pregnant woman, her children, tricyclist- Eyewitnesses

On the morning of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, a clash between officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and policemen, with the driver of an SUV in Ago Palace Way, Okota area of Lagos, led to the death of the driver of a tricycle, a pregnant woman and her two children.



Residents of the area rallied and almost lynched one of the policemen after the LASTMA officials escaped.



Eyewitnesses recounted to Vanguard how the tragedy played out.