How IPOB members set ablaze 3 buses, 4 motorcycles,1 tricycle in Ebonyi – Police

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Police Command, Monday said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, ESN, burnt down 3 commuter buses, 4 motorcycles, 1 tricycle at Ezzamgbo Junction of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement by SP onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi state police Command, the suspects arrived the scene of the incident in a Sienna car.

According to her, “Today 02/10/2023, Armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycle and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction .

“They burnt down 3 commuter buses, 4 motorcycles and 1 tricycle.

No life was lost.

“Operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene and it environs to fish out the perpetrators.

“And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended.”