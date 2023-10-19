How I learnt how to cook – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed how growing up in a home where everyone contributes to cooking helped in developing his culinary skills.

Recall Wike had attracted attention some days ago in a viral video that showed him cooking food in the kitchen while hosting the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila and other guests at his residence in Abuja.

During a recent media chat, the Minister said he was proud of his cooking skills.

“I feel proud that I can cook and I’m happy when I eat it. I’m satisfied.

“What is in cooking? When I’m hungry, I should go and call the chef To prepare?”

The former Rivers governor explained he was brought up in a home where helping with meal preparation, such as grinding pepper and pounding okra was a shared family activity.

“Some of us were brought up in a home where if your mother is cooking, you are meant to stay in the kitchen. You make sure they prepare the pepper, you help to pound the okra,” Wike said.

The Minister said that while some persons may find cooking a waste of time, he finds cooking to be interesting.

He also recounted his cooking experience with his wife’s return from the United States after giving birth to their first child.

“Some people may see it as a waste of time, but for me, it’s very interesting. My wife had her first child in the United States, the day she came back with my first son, I welcomed my Wife with Okro and Okazi soup,” he said.