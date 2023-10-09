How Ex-NDU VC, Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo succumbed to cancer

…Bayelsa varsity mourns

By Samuel Oyadongha

The Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University, NDU, has been thrown into mourning following the sad demise of Prof Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, its immediate past Vice Chancellor.

Prof Edoumiekumo, aged 53, reportedly died of cancer-related ailment in the early hours of Saturday.

The late former Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, it was learned, obtained his First School Leaving Certificate from Akeindenowei Primary School, Toru Angiama, in 1982 and his West Africa School Certificate from Ajeromi Ifelodun High School, Lagos State, in 1988.

The late Economics Professor holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and two Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, which he obtained from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the University of Nsukka.

The deceased scholar, a relation of former Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, was appointed on May 2, 2018, as the fourth substantive VC of the school.

Meanwhile, the institution and Bayelsans have mourned his sudden death.

The university in a statement by its Registrar, Benjamin Joffa condoled with the family and relatives of the deceased on the sudden passing of an exemplary husband, father, and brother.

“It’s with heavy hearts that the Management of the Niger Delta University wishes to inform the University Community and general public of the sad passing of our immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Gown Edoumiekumo which happened on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the age of 53 years.

“The University also condoles with the family and relatives of the deceased on the sudden passing of an exemplary husband, father, and brother. Late Prof. S. G. Edoumiekumo was an astute academic and university administrator whose experience and dynamism will be greatly missed.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”