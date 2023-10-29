How event planner, Omobolanle impacting lives – Adenekan

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Akinfolajimi Adebimpe Omobolanle, has been described as a remarkable individual whose life and career embody the essence of perseverance, talent, and unwavering dedication.

Omobolanle, born on October 20, 1973, has a background steeped in education and a passion for event planning.

Mr Moruf Adenekan, General Manager of a public relations firm in Lagos, said Adebimpe has ascended to the pinnacle of her field, leaving an indelible mark on the events industry in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Adebimpe’s educational journey began at the esteemed Ogun State Polytechnic, where she graduated with distinction in Mass Communication.

Adenekan said, “Her hunger for knowledge and thirst for excellence led her to the prestigious University of Lagos, where she obtained an LLB, solidifying her commitment to academic and professional growth.

“As an event planner, Adebimpe stands in a league of her own, ranking among the very best in Lagos State and Nigeria.

“She is the Creative Director of Honeybols Events, a 360-degree event solution company that excels in crafting memorable and enchanting experiences. Her prowess in event planning is underscored by her degree in Event Planning and Management from Event Academy, United Kingdom, demonstrating her commitment to staying at the forefront of her industry.

“Adebimpe’s dedication to excellence extends to her culinary skills, holding a Diploma certificate in food safety and management from London city training center, United Kingdom, as well as a certificate in culinary arts from International culinary arts, Dubai.

“Her culinary talents add a distinctive touch to her events, making them not just visually stunning but also a gastronomic delight.

“Beyond her thriving event planning and culinary ventures, Adebimpe, is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Honeybols Clothing line, among other high-flying businesses, showcasing her proficiency in diversification and business acumen.

“Adebimpe’s impact transcends the business world; she is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Party Managers Association of Nigeria (PAMAN), a position that reflects her assertive and tenacious approach to leadership. She is also the convener of the Honeybols Foundation, a mission committed to serving humanity.

‘The foundation has empowered over 2000 widows since its inception and currently provides scholarships to 14 indigent students across schools in Lagos State, Nigeria.

“Her humanitarian endeavors are a testament to her uplifting and inspiring nature.

“Adebimpe’s accolades are numerous and well-deserved, including the Outstanding Female in Business Award in Ghana, event planner of the Year award, creative caterer of the year award, African Security Watch Award in Dubai as Most Outstanding Charity Organization.