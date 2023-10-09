How Chinese community sponsored cataract surgeries for 3 Nigerians

By Dickson Omobola

AS part of its renewed hope and rebirth from the Light charity programme, the Chinese community in Nigeria recently sponsored cataract surgeries for three Nigerians at the Eye Foundation in Ikeja, Lagos.

Among the beneficiaries of this programme is an eight-year-old boy, Israel Olowokere, who was visually impaired.

Olowokere, whose condition was noticed during a visit by the HuaXing Art Troupe to his school in Lagos, was sponsored by the Chinese community to undergo cataract surgery.

The surgery carried out at the Eye Foundation, was a success, as the young boy, along with two other patients, regained their sight.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese community for their generosity and support, Mrs Funmilayo Olowokere, said: “The renewed hope and rebirth from the Light charity programme by the Chinese community in Nigeria is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion.”

Speaking on the development, the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, expressed the commitment of the Chinese community to continue assisting in Nigeria.

Yuqing said: “The future of Nigeria is built with hope, l am particularly touched by the “Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light” charity programme carried by the Nigeria HuaXing Arts Troupe and the Chinese Community, providing financial support for 3 Nigerian cataract patients to regain their sight.”