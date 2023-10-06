Heavy security in Abia as tribunal delivers judgment on guber election dispute

By Steve Oko

There is heavy security presence at the premises for the Federal High Court, Umuahia, venue for the sitting for the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment today in the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe; and his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, against their parties against the victory of Gov. Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

Everybody accessing the court premises was subjected to screening by combined team of security operatives.

Journalists have little space for them as the court room is filled to full capacity.

Our Correspondent is kneeling while writing this report as there is no space left for press men covering the proceeding.

The tribunal Judges just entered the court room.

Lawyers for both parties are fully present at the court room.

The tribunal Chairman refuted reports that the litigants were told not to be in court, dismissing such report as false.

Details later…