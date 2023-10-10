Hamas attacks on Israel were ‘sheer evil’ – Biden

President of the United States, Joe Biden, has described attacks the Hamas terrorists launched on Israel at the weekend as “sheer evil.”

Biden made this statement in a speech delivered Tuesday at the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying Israel experienced “pure, unadulterated evil” at the “bloody hands” of Hamas, which has long been designated a terrorist organization by the US.

“There are moments in this life — I mean this literally — when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” he said in a televised speech. “This is an act of sheer evil.”

“This was an act of sheer evil,” he said.

Biden disclosed that at least 14 Americans were among the more than 1,000 people killed in Israel, and American citizens are also among those being held captive by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

“In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel,” he said. “And we will make sure Israel has what is needed to take care of its citizens, take care of itself and respond to this attack. There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse.”

The remarks from the president come after the Palestinian group launched its surprise assault on Israel early Saturday morning, which the Israel Defense Forces has since said left at least 900 dead and roughly 2,700 wounded. Israeli authorities said dozens of people are being held captive by Hamas.

The death toll in Hamas-run Gaza is at least 765, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, though it is expected to rise as Israel continues to launch airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

Biden has repeatedly expressed unwavering support for the Jewish state since the terrorist attack.

The White House was lit in blue and white on Monday night, the colors of the Israeli flag, as a symbol of “the ironclad support and solidarity of the American people with the people of Israel in the wake of the barbaric terrorist attacks committed by Hamas,” according to the White House.

The US president, along with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, also issued a joint statement condemning Hamas and “its appalling acts of terrorism.”