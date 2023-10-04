Halogen Group partners ERA, launches emergency response app

HALOGEN GROUP, West Africa’s leading Security Risk Solutions Group, and Emergency Response Africa (ERA), a leading social enterprise dedicated to providing critical support in times of crisis, have announced a new partnership aimed at strengthening emergency response capabilities and enhancing community resilience.

ERA, with its strong experience and robust infrastructure in medical emergency response, will join forces with HALOGEN GROUP to provide a more comprehensive emergency response service, leveraging Halogen’s physical security response network as part of the features available on SIGNAL, an emergency response app earlier introduced by ERA.

The newly reconfigured SIGNAL app which is available on the Google Play Store and iOS app store, reflects a strategic alliance by the two leading emergency response organizations to enable users to request both medical aid and security services during emergencies by leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations.

According to Wale Olaoye, CEO, HALOGEN GROUP, the launch of the expanded SIGNAL Emergency app is a significant milestone for crisis management in Nigeria.

Olaoye said “We are thrilled to partner with ERA to strengthen emergency response efforts in Nigeria and make a meaningful impact on the communities we serve,” This collaboration will enable us to reach more users in time, especially at a period when they might be in emotional distress and need all the help they can get, furthering our mission of providing critical support during times of crisis.”

OLAOYE explained that the collaboration further reflects Halogen’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships with leading new frontier players to further deepen the delivery of its SAFETY IN AN OPEN WORLD mandate.

HALOGEN GROUP, said OLAOYE, shares ERA’s commitment to providing urgent help to all persons, without bias; aiming to have a maximum response time of less than 10 minutes for every case.”Together, we are confident that this partnership will revolutionize the emergency response space starting from Nigeria and Africa at large. By combining our strengths, we can effectively reach more people, whilst providing a more holistic service and contribute to building resilient communities across Nigeria.” said the HALOGEN Group boss.

Also speaking on the launch of the SIGNAL Emergency Response app, Folake Owodunni, CEO and Founder of Emergency Response Africa explained that through this collaboration, ERA seeks to provide a robust range of services needed for an effective emergency response ecosystem, ensuring that communities affected by emergencies receive prompt and effective assistance.

“By harnessing HALOGEN’s specialized knowledge in security solutions, the SIGNAL app will be better equipped to respond to emergency physical security threats alongside its existing emergency medical response,” she said.

The new HALOGEN partner, Emergency Response Africa, ERA, is a renowned organization at the forefront of emergency response and disaster management with a dedicated team that provides essential support, including 24/7 ambulance services, medical first-responders, first-aid training, and travel healthcare plans.

With a proven track record of impacting lives with the recent award of Best Global Health Tech Startup, ERA is committed to saving lives and alleviating the suffering caused by emergencies.