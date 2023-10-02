Gunmen kill one, injure 3 in Delta communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

Fear has gripped Eku Community, in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, following some gunmen who opened fire on a youth and his girlfriend, on Sunday.

Community folks told Vanguard that the injured were immediately rushed to the Eku hospital by sympathisers after the gunmen had disappeared from the scene.

Vanguard also gathered that another youth from the community was trailed to a neighbouring Okpara Community, where he was allegedly shot dead that same Sunday.

At press time, residents said the incidents had heightened tension in the community.

It will be recalled that a curfew was imposed in the community last month after a young man, who got wedded a few months earlier was shot dead around the Hospital quarter area of the town, a development that fueled speculation that it was a reprisal attack by a rival cult group.

When contacted for comment, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe said he had not been briefed on the developments.

“Not aware yet sir,” he said.

A video of the young man and his girlfriend receiving treatment at the Eku hospital was on the community’s Facebook group called Eku Progress Union, with a background voice decrying insecurity in the town.

A man identified as the father of the young man in the video was seated while his son was being attended to by medics.