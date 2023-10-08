Gunmen Kidnap 2 in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Gunmen have abducted two persons along Mararraba Yorro – Zing road in the northern senatorial district of Taraba state.

The highway connects Jalingo, Taraba state capital to Adamawa and other states in the North east sub region.

Spokesman of Taraba Police Command, SP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to him, “On 7/19/2023 at about 0955hrs, the Taraba State Police Command received information that there were sporadic gunshots along Mararraban Yorro-Zing-Jalingo road by unknown gunmen.

“The Command CP on receipt of the information, deployed the operatives of Special Taskforce based at the Command’s Headquarters to the area. Upon arrival, it was discovered that hoodlums suspected to be Armed robbers/Kidnappers blocked the road, and were shooting sporadically.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. However, Two(2) persons were confirmed to be abducted and some unspecified valuables belonging to the commuters returning from Pupule and Monkin markets respectfully were carted away by the hoodlums”

He further said operatives of the Police are trailing the assailants to rescue those abducted unharmed.

He also informed that a syndicate terrorising students and communities around Taraba State University, Jalingo, have been bursted while four suspects were apprehended.

According to him, “the suspects upon arrest have confessed to the crime, and they are giving useful information to the Police that will lead to the arrest of their cohorts now at large.”