Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s wife, 2 children in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Gunmen have abducted the wife and two children of Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, the lawmaker representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the abductors stormed the residence of the lawmaker Monday evening around 1:00 am armed with AK-47 rifles and shot sporadically into the air, scaring neighbours away before whisking the victims away.

The source said their whereabouts have remained unknown.

“One of the kidnappers who contacted the family said he was not yet with his colleagues in the forest to harmonise their price, ” he added.

Calls made to the lawmaker via the telephone on Tuesday were not answered.

Contacted, Spokesman of the Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He however said, “Details are still sketchy but I will get back as soon as we have comprehensive details of the incident”.