Group petitions Tinubu over abduction of youth Corps members

The Renewed Hope Agenda Coalition (RHOC) has cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wade into the abduction of 8 corps members in Sokoto state about 3 months ago.

RHOC Executive director of operations Oduma Richard Oduma in a petition to President Tinubu also called for the intervention of the House of Representatives to save the lives of the innocent Corp members.

The group demanded the immediate release of the Corp members within seven days or face mass protests across the nation.

The affected Corp members were abducted by unknown gunmen on their way to report to their place of deployment in Sokoto state.

“NYSC is a critical agency of government and Mr President must not inherit liabilities from the previous administration. It is time to act now in the interest of the scheme, the nation and to protect the image of Mr President.

“Mr President must look for capable and competent hands who will prioritize the interest of the people beyond personal greed”

“It is our belief that adequate security arrangements ought to be in place for each and every batch of Corp members deployed especially to high risk areas.

“Mr President, the kidnap of Corp members by bandits in Sokoto is a deliberate and direct consequence of negligence on the part of the scheme’s management and there should be consequences”

The petition further informed Mr President to investigate the previous reported cases of kidnap of Corp members and how they were released.

” Accordingly, we demand a presidential directive on the investigation of the sources of previous ransoms paid for the release of Corp Members , the mode of payment and the actual figures of ransom involved with the past kidnap incidents.

“Innocent Nigerians who are serving the country cannot be turned into blood money factories by a few corrupt people heading the scheme.

” Mr President, this presidential investigation would open a can of worms and deep rot eating up the fabric of the scheme and it must not be allowed to continue under your leadership “

The petition also decried the poor allowances of Corp members in the face of excruciating hardship in the country and wondered why the scheme would further expose the already demoralized Corp Members to such unprecedented levels of security risks at this material time “

This is the most tragic incident in the history of the scheme were (11) Corp members would be kidnapped by bandits in one fell swoop without any resistance from security agencies “

“Mr President, this appeal is to bring to your attention the fact that many other similar scenarios involving kidnap, rape, robbery and murder of Corp members usually go unreported just as the terms of negotiation remain shrouded in secrecy by the cabal of directors at the scheme”