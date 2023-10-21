Group hails Bauchi’s move to recruit 3000 teachers, rues bias report

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Bauchi Integrity and Credible Information Monitors (BICIM) has said that the recent approval by the Bauchi State Government to recruit 3,000 teachers, with a focus on core subject teachers for senior secondary schools and teachers for lower and upper basic schools, demonstrated the government’s commitment to addressing teacher shortage.

The group, however,expressed concern over biased reporting of development issues in Bauchi state, as well as a general decline in adherence to the ethics and etiquette of journalism.

In a statement issued by the group’s Chairman,Lawal Sani Ningi, the group stated that it noticed a lack of honesty and professionalism in the coverage of the situation of education in Bauchi.

According to the group, there was an attempt recently to review, rewrite and falsify facts and blame teacher shortages and school closures in the state on the current administration of Governor Bala Mohammed.

The BICIM believes that since the report painted a bleak picture on the prospects of education in Bauchi, it was crucial to approach such articles with a critical eye, considering historical context and precedents.

“Historical Context: In recent years, Nigeria has faced significant challenges in its education system, with millions of children out of school. Bauchi State, in particular, has been heavily affected by this issue.”

“Teacher-Student Ratio:One alarming statistic highlighted is the ratio of one teacher to 200 students in public secondary schools in Bauchi. This is undoubtedly a fundamental challenge that needs to be addressed urgently. However, it is important to note that the government is actively working to rectify this issue. The recent approval to recruit 3,000 teachers, with a focus on core subject teachers for senior secondary schools and teachers for lower and upper basic schools, demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the teacher shortage.”

“The Reality on the Ground:While the article raises valid concerns, the BICIM finds it important to critique the reporting that singles out one school and paints a bleak picture of the entire education system in Bauchi. Such reporting does a disservice to professionalism and fails to acknowledge the efforts being made by the government to improve the situation. It is crucial to present a balanced view that takes into account the challenges faced while also highlighting the progress being made.”

“The scarcity of qualified educators is not unique to Bauchi but is a nationwide issue in Nigeria. Mass recruitment of teachers without addressing the fundamental requirements would not be a sustainable solution. It is essential to ensure that teachers are adequately trained and equipped to provide quality education. The Bauchi State Government recognizes this and is making commendable efforts to bridge the gaps and address the challenges.”

“Before the recruitment, Governor Bala Mohammed ordered for scrutiny and sanitization of the system before the expansion of the teacher workforce. It was revealed that Bauchi state has a total of over 8000 teachers in its payroll however, many are not found in their primary places of assignments – the reason for lack of adequate teachers in some schools.”

” Ghost worker syndrome, retirement and other factors have also contributed to the apathy bedevilling the education sector, hence during an emergency interactive session with the Education Sector managers, Bala Mohammed made it clear, the need to take census of the active teachers and school facilities to enable better and informed decision and planning for the education sector. The results of the exercise has helped in the recent teacher recruitment process to fill the gap of teacher deficit and school renovations and constructions in the state.”

” Apart from the approval to recruit and deploy teachers in schools, Governor Bala Mohammed emphasized the importance of providing finger print monitoring to reduce teacher absenteeism and improve quality of teaching. This is with the approval to deploy the UNICEF supported Teacher Information Management System (TMIS) in the State for teacher employment and management.”

“Also the scaling up of the number of finger print terminals across all secondary schools in the state, as well as the approval to deploy School Quality Assurance Dashboard in Basic and Post Basic schools for effective monitoring, coaching and supervision of teachers performance in the state.”

“These heads-on approaches have not only improve quality assurance but are cost effective for education management to ensure Bala Mohammed’s administration’s zero tolerance to lack of quality education in the state.Furthermore, with the declaration of state of emergency in the education sector in the state, Bala Mohammed has embarked on an extensive program for schools renovations and new constructions to close the gap and ensure better education access.”

” Through additional special interventions worth billions of Naira, the Bala Mohammed administration will see to the implementation of School Improvement Projects to the benefit of all existing schools in the state. Also, the construction of 120 new junior and senior secondary schools (2 in each of the 20 LGAs) as well as construction of 20 mega schools with more than 40 classrooms, also one in each of the 20 LGAs across the state. The World Bank’s BESDA and AGILE projects have already provided financial support to this effect.”

“And to ensure quality and better impact, Governor Bala Mohammed has inaugurated monitoring and evaluation mechanism, committees and frameworks. Indeed billions of Naira have been invested in the education sector and consequently, where lack of proper management had hitherto led to abysmal failure, today with the redirection of resources, and proper planning, the impact has started gaining momentum.”

“Additionally, the Government has approved funding to provide modern teaching aids, welfare package for teachers to enhance results and revitalize the teaching profession and allocation of chunk of money for Teacher Professional Development Training including digital skills, contemporary teaching techniques, pedagogy training and other soft skills to improve quality of teaching and learning in the state.”

“We had hoped that they would change their approach and become more restrained in reporting on matters that affect the wellbeing of the people, without resorting to anti-Bala and anti-Peoples Democratic Party overkill,” the group stated.

The group, therefore called on the Federal Government to use its powers and ensure fair and objective reporting of situations across all the states in the country.

“It is essential for the media to fulfill their role as the fourth estate of the realm, providing accurate and unbiased information to the public. They have a responsibility to report on matters that affect the wellbeing of the people without succumbing to personal biases or sensationalism.Only through responsible journalism can we foster unity and understanding among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in our state and country,” the statement added.