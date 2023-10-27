Great men don’t run from life’s challenges – David Mark

David Mark

… Recommends improved reading culture among Nigerians

John Alechenu, Abuja

The President of the 6th and 7th Senate, Senator David Mark, and former Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien have challenged Nigerians to improve their reading culture.

The two senior citizens made the call during the public presentation of a book written by a serving Director of the National Assembly Service Commission, Elder Tom Paul Etuk.

In the book, titled, “Boldness to Succeed: The Journey of life”, the author narrates how he engaged in wheelbarrow pushing, among other menial duties, in Abuja as a university graduate to make ends meet.

He also revealed how he escaped from an orphanage home as a young boy to engage in manual labour to help his mother fund his education.

Senator Mark, who was represented at the event by Abas Ejembi, said, the inspirational book by Elder Etuk could not have come at a better time because people commit suicide because they don’t see what the future holds for them.

He said, “Great men don’t run away from the vicissitudes of life.” The former Senate President commended the author for refusing to give up even when it appeared that all hope was lost.

The ex-Senate president also used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians to develop a reading culture and commended Etuk for putting his experience in a book for generations to come.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, bemoaned what he described as the poor reading culture among Nigerians.

He said, “If you want to hide information from most Nigerians, write it in a book.” The elder statesman also commended the author for writing the book to tell the world about his experience in life.

While describing book writing as a very challenging task going by his personal experience, he said though he studied Engineering in school, it was his interest in reading books about people that encouraged him to join politics to serve humanity.

Senator Essien also delivered goodwill messages from Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, who expressed gratitude to the author for demonstrating resilience and abiding faith in God during the difficult phase of his life.

The Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Engr. Ahmed Khadi Amshi, who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner representing South-South in the commission, Hon. Francis Atanomeyovwi, described Elder Etuk as a great man of God who is very humble.

Eminent statesman, Chief Edwin Clark wrote the Foreword to the book while Pastor Dr. Gospel E. Ikpeme was the book reviewer at the occasion.