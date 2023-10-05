Governorship election: PDP rejects Kebbi judgment, goes on appeal 

PDP and its colour flags

The People’s Democratic party (PDP) in Kebbi State has rejected the judgment delivered by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the state which upheld the return of Gov. Nasir Idris by INEC.

Alhaji Usman Suru, the state PDP Chairman, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

NAN recalls that the tribunal had stroke out the petition filed by PDP and its governorship candidate, retired Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande, and declared Dr Nasir Idris of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Kebbi.

Suru said: “It is to the knowledge of all that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kebbi State has delivered its judgment on our petition challenging eligibility of the governor and his deputy as well as election malpractice and other irregularities.

“To our dismay, the tribunal through its Chairman, Justice Ofem I Ofem, gave an astonishing judgment with baffling grounds on which it dismissed our case.

“At this point, the PDP as a party and petitioner we categorically disagree with the verdict and therefore directed our lawyers to study it and proceed with the process of filing an appeal with immediate effect.”

The chairman therefore called on the teeming PDP supporters to remain resolute, firm and law abiding, “as we will leave no stone unturned in claiming our stolen mandate”.