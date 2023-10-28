Gov Otti begs NDDC to complete projects in Abia

Gov. Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to urgently complete road and erosion projects it embarked on in the state.

Otti, who made the call during a working visit to him by the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Sam Ogbuku and some Directors of the Commission, drew the attention of the commission to the erosion problem ravaging Ovom community which has taken up buildings and cut the road in two parts.

The Governor reminded the NDDC team about other projects in Aba, Arochukwu and Umuahia North areas which had also been abandoned as a result of the contractors being owed.

He said; “In Abia we have a lot of challenges. The major ones are in places like Aba, Umuahia, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi area. Erosion in Ovom community in Aba had cut a road into two, creating a massive gully which led to the collapse of buildings in the area. By yesterday (Thursday), I gave an ultimatum that they should evacuate everyone because every day we are losing the road. So, we would approach you, if it is possible, you assist us in dealing with that.

“But there are also a lot of abandoned projects. One of them is very close here and links this place to the Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Headquarters. As at the last time I passed there, my estimate is that it was about 60% completed. Somewhere along the line funding ceased.”

He urged the NDDC to complete the abandoned projects to ensure that some of the works already done won’t be wasted.

The Governor expressed confidence in the capacity of the NDDC team to lead the commission to greater accomplishments.

Earlier, Ogbuku told the Governor that he and his team were in Abia for the commissioning of the Aqua Culture Training Center in Umuahia and deemed it necessary to visit him.