Gov Fubara reaffirms commitment for better Rivers state

By Daniel Abia

Hours after the election Tribunal affirmed his victory a duly elected Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has reiterates his commitment to work for the best interest of the state.

Governor Fubara described the ruling by the Governorship Election Tribunal that upheld his election victory as the beginning of the confirmation of the trust expressed in him by Rivers people.

At a brief thanksgiving service that held at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday night, which was attended by some members of the State Executive Council and political leaders, Governor Fubara restated his commitment not to disappoint the expectations of Rivers people on his administration.

He explained that “the place of God in his administration will not be compromised, which is why they have gathered to thank Him for his unceasing direction and guidance”, which made his emergence as governor possible at the polls that has now been affirmed by the tribunal.

Sir Fubara particularly thanked the immediate past governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for his immense support to his governorship bid, following through the stages of the legal contest, and to Rivers people who rallied behind him to allow the will of God to prevail for the State.

The governor who solicited more support also enjoined Rivers people to be patient with his administration as it delivers good governance that will make their lives better.

In his exhortation, the chaplain of the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt, Rev. Barasin Ogan said it is good to give God thanks, which is what the governor has done.

Rev Ogan declared that “the hand of God is upon Governor Fubara and will strengthen him to work in mercy delivering justice without bias and showing mercy without ceasing”.