Gov Eno salutes teachers over sacrifice in molding future leaders

Gov Umo Eno

*Says Education critical pillar in A R.I.S.E Agenda

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated that his administration would always take the welfare of teachers seriously because of their passion and sacrifice in molding children and future leaders.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo Eno stated this in his goodwill message to Akwa Ibom teachers on the occasion of the 2023 World Teachers’ Day,

He described teachers as the catalysts in the realization of his administration’s vision of raising great and knowledgeable future leaders who would compete with their peers anywhere in the world.

The statement reads: “Governor Umo Eno celebrates teachers for the foundation, both in learning and morality that you, our treasured teachers have laid and are still laying for our children.

“We salute you for your sacrifice, passion and patience in molding our future leaders. That’s the reason we have taken your welfare and wellbeing very seriously. To date, we have released over 3 billion Naira to pay gratuities especially to retired primary school teachers.

“We are constructing model public primary schools with adequate provisions for teachers to reside within the premises as was the case in the past.

“Education is a critical pillar in the ARISE Agenda and we remain committed to ensuring that we raise great and knowledgeable leaders of tomorrow, who would compete with their peers anywhere in the world.

“As teachers, you are the catalysts in ensuring the realization of this laudable vision. We salute you as you mark World Teachers’ Day today.”