Gov Eno releases additional N1.6bn for retirees gratuities

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

IN fulfillment of his promise to the Organized Labour in the State, governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the release of additional N1.6 billion for the payment of gratuities.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor , Mr. Ekerete Udoh, who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, disclosed that the amount covers Retired Local government and Primary School teachers, as well as retired Civil servants.

He stated: “In line with his promise to continue to pay down the arrears of retired workers, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has approved the prompt release of an additional 1.6 Billion Naira.

“The amount is designed to continue to pay down the arrears of gratuities of retired primary school teachers, local government workers and civil servants in the State.

“Pastor Eno is determined to keep to the promise he made to the State organized Labour during their one- day national protest march, to regularly set aside funds to continue the payment of gratuities.

“The Governor had previously released 3 Billion Naira for the same purpose, bringing the total amount so far released for this purpose to 4.6 billion Naira, a great feat by all accounts”

Meanwhile, retired workers in the State regretted that the immediate past governor Udom Emmanuel was insensitive to their plight throughout his tenure.