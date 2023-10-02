Gov Eno approves appointment of 4 political Advisers

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has approved the appointment of four political Advisers under his administration.

The Secretary to State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah announced this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo and dated 2nd October, 2023.

According to the statement Prince Godwin Ntukude was appointed as Political Adviser to the governor while three others namely. Rt. Hon Udo Kieran Akpan, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Henry Archibong and Arch Bishop Samuel Akpan are appointed as Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters

It also revealed that two of the appointees are from Uyo Senatorial dstrict where the governor hails from, while two are from Ikot-Ekpene and Eket senatorial districts.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has approved the appointment of the following persons: Prince Godwin Ntukude (Ph.D) Political Adviser to the Governor.

“Rt. Hon. (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters (Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District); Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Henry Archibong Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters(Uyo Senatorial District).

“Also Arch Bishop Samuel Akpan Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters(Eket Senatorial District)”

The governor had Saturday evening approved the appointment of 368 Personal Assistants, in fulfillment of his to appoint a Personal Assistant in each of the wards across the state that would oversee government projects at the grassroots.