Gov Adeleke to complete 45km roads, five flyovers in 12 months

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Friday disclosed that his administration will embark on the construction of 45 kilometers of roads and five flyovers to be completed in the next twelve months.

Speaking at the flag-off of the State’s over N100 billion infrastructure fund at the Governor’s office in Osogbo, he said the fund would be sourced internally without borrowing from any financial institution.

He added that 1.5kilometre of roads would be selected in each of the 30 local government areas of the state, while some roads in Osogbo, Ilesa, and Ede in the first phase.

His words: “45 roads of at least 1.5 kilometer in each of the 30 mother local governments, making a total of 45 Kilometers. As you saw in the preview, we have completed about 45 kilometers of roads across the LGAS. These new roads are fresh projects for phase two.

“In a bid to ease traffic jams and reduce road accidents, we are dualising some roads in some major towns to start with. The listed towns include Osogbo, Ede and Ilesha.

“We are constructing five flyovers to ease traffic accidents and traffic jams. The identified projects are as follows: Osogbo – two namely Okefia and Lameco junction, Ikirun- One, Ife- one, Mayfair, Owode Ede-One”.

He added more projects, such as health, education, water sector would be included in the infrastructural development.

“We are to install street lights in all major towns, especially Osogbo as the State Capital. This is important to enhance security surveillance and boost the night economy.

“Phase two of rehabilitation of 31 schools in the 30 mother local governments of Osun and Area Council. This includes portable water, new roofs, new toilets, renovation and painting of buildings, and Provision of desks and chairs. As you have seen in phase one of the school rehabilitation, our approach is to take a school and completely rehabilitate the buildings with desks and other learning facilities.

“Ladies and Gentlemen and my good people of Osun, all these projects shall be completed within 12 months by the grace of God”, he added.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi disclosed that the governor is showing that governance is about the people. The infrastructure plan promised is what we are doing and the sum is more than N100billion.

“Today is unique in the history of the state, as the governor has unveiled the biggest in history, infrastructural programme, which will be achieved.

“We have broken new grounds in the area of road, health, education among others and whatever project the Governor mentions today will be completed within twelve months”, he added.