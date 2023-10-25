Gov Abiodun offers support as hoodlums rob, rape varsity students

Gov Abiodun

.Semester exam suspended

By Adesina Wahab

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has offered support for some students of the Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijagun, Ogun State who were robbed and raped by some unidentified hoodlums on Tuesday at some private hostels in Abapawa.

The governor has also ordered a swift investigation into the incident and the immediate resuscitation of the moribund Police Post in Abapawa.

This is just as the university management has ordered the suspension of the ongoing second-semester examination in the institution.

According to the University Registrar, Dapo Oke, on Wednesday, Governor Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele, gave the instructions when a team from the state government visited the school and the scene of the incident.

“The university management wishes to intimate the general public, parents and guardians of the recent robbery incident that took place at some private hostels occupied by TASUED students within Abapawa Community.

“Information at the disposal of the University are as follows: The university management received reports of attack on some private hostels at Abapawa on Tuesday, 24th October, 2023 by some yet to be identified gunmen at about 2.00am.

“The university security unit immediately swung into action by alerting the Ijagun Community Vigilante Team who were promptly moved to the scenes. It was discovered that the hoodlums had already perpetrated vicious attacks on the students.

“One of the hostels attacked was a female hostel where after collecting their phones, money and other valuable items, the robbers raped and injured four students.

“The raped victims were immediately moved to the University Health Centre, from where they were later taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for further treatment.

“The Governor of the State and Visitor to the University, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele, the university management team and the Honourable Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, Dr Tomi Coker, promptly visited the students at the General Hospital to commiserate with them.

“Considering the extent of injuries sustained by the students, the victims were transferred to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, for adequate and comprehensive treatment.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele thereafter also paid a visit to the university to dialogue with the university management, representatives of the Students Union Government and other stakeholders.

“She was accompanied by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu; Special Adviser on Security Matters, AIG Olusola Subair Kamar (Rtd); Ogun State Commissioner for Police, Abiodun Alamutu and Chairman, Odogbolu Local Government, Hon. Shuaib Ladejobi.

“The Ogun State Government, in conjunction with the Police promised to immediately resuscitate the moribund Police Post at Abapawa. It also called for an immediate meeting of all host community leaders, the university management, student representatives, representatives of various security outfits, and other concerned stakeholders with a view to finding lasting solutions to the challenges.

“The university management subsequently suspended the ongoing second semester examinations to allow the Students Union to stage an awareness campaign against rape and other social vices on the campus and its environ.

“The university management is also aware that the incidence may have traumatised some of the students, thus not putting them in the best frame of mind for the examination.

The exams will resume on Thursday, 26th October 2023,” the statement by Oke read.

The university assured students, parents, and guardians of its relentless efforts in conjunction with the state government and security agencies in ensuring that the welfare and security of students remain a priority.