Gospel Centric wins two awards at 2023 Great Fame Awards

On Sunday, Africa’s premier Christian entertainment platform, Gospel Centric bagged two awards at the 4th edition of the Great Fame Awards.

According to the event’s organizers, the purpose of the occasion was to honor hardworking people for their meritorious work in the media and entertainment sectors.

At the occasion, which took place on October 15, 2023, in the ancient city of Benin, two prizes were given to the Gospel Centric platform.

These awards include; Best Online Platform of the Year (Gospel Centric); Most Outstanding Event Management Brand of the Year; (presented to the CEO Centric Buzz Events/Gospel Centric Mr. Ndidi Kwemezi).

On behalf of the CEO of Centric Buzz Entertainment Ndidi Kwemezi, and the entire Gospel Centric family, we say a big thank you to Fame Concept Nigeria, the organizers of GREAT FAME Awards, for the recognition and, of course the awards. It is indeed an honour.

He added, “Also, a big thank you to all our fans and subscribers. We do what we do because you continually choose us as your best source of gospel entertainment, and we do not take it for granted.

To our team at Gospel Centric, we pray for more strength as we continue to deliver excellent services to customers.Once again, on behalf of the Gospel-Centric family, thank you.”