‘God’s grace all through’ – Nigerian Student smashes record in SAT

Sochima David Chukwudi, a student of the Nigerian Tulip International College, NTIC, has smashed a record in the Scholastic Aptitude Test, also known as the SAT, scoring 1590 out of the maximum score of 1600 points.

Prior to David’s score of 1590/1600, the highest score ever recorded by a Nigerian student was 1510/1600.

The SAT is written by high school junior and senior students seeking application to colleges and universities. This exam can be taken internationally six times during the year.

Chukwudi, a scholarship student from the Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC), an annual national mathematics competition organized by NTIC, said, “There are many preparatory options and materials, but I believe that apart from the great supports from my teachers, self-study is the best way to go.

“There were two major factors that played out in this outstanding score. Firstly, it was the grace of God that saw me through, and secondly, it was intensive reading, determination, and hard work. It took me months of reading, studying, preparing, and practicing for this exam.

“I also used a lot of website materials to practice and understand what the SAT is all about. I can also say for sure that I had a lot of sleepless nights and I am grateful to GOD that those nights paid off.

“The most important thing in passing this exam (SAT) is focus. I believe that anyone writing the SAT should keep in mind that this outstanding score does not come so easily because it will require your time, focus, determination, setting of goals, resilience, energy, patience, practice, and prayers.

“Preparing for the exam is tiring and stressful, especially the sleepless nights but never give up on yourself and do lots of reading rather than engaging in irrelevant things.

“I am actually extremely grateful to my NTIC teachers for putting the pieces of me together, especially in my academics. In short NTIC is wow. They are and will remain the best. I really appreciate their effort because my story can’t be complete without them,” he said.