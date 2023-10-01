Glo continues old tradition, unveils Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel as ambassadors

By Ayo Onikoyi

Globacom has revived its old tradition of being the foremost corporate champion of the Nigerian entertainment space as it unveiled Nigerian music stars, Asake, Kizz Daniel and Chike at the Mike Adenuga Towers on Friday as their latest brand ambassadors.

The three stars, described by Globacom as “role models who have gone through the grind to stand on the highest pedestal of their dreams”, were presented to the media community in a convivial atmosphere chaperoned by comedian Gordins who was the MC of the occasion.

The company, which marked its 20th anniversary in August stated that it “is celebrating this with the endorsement of these new ambassadors to project the power of youth and enterprise and how much they can achieve with the right focus, passion and dedication that can come from seeing others who have succeeded. This is very much part of our tradition as we believe the strength of a nation lies in the ability and potentials of its youth”.

For a very long time,.Glo has come to be regarded as a network of stars. No corporate organization had the kind of constellation of entertainment heavyweights as its brand ambassadors as Globacom. All through the years, the cream of the country’s musicians, footballers, actors and comedians were either signed on as brand ambassadors or featured in the company’s commercials.

At one time or another, Globacom has signed and put on its pay-roll Nigerian superstar artists like Wizkid, Peter and Paul Okoye (Psquare), Sammie Okposo, Omawumi Megbele, Bez Idakula, Sani Danja, Burna Boy, Jude Abaga (M.I), Korede Bello, Hadizah Blell (Di’ja), Olamide, Flavour,Timaya, 2Baba, Reekado Banks, Wande Coal amongst many others.

Signing of Asake, Chike and Kizz Daniel is merely the company’s way of reasserting its position as the pioneer of celebrity endorsement in Nigeria since 2003 till date.

Congratulating the new ambassadors, Glo which stated that “having these stars as ambassadors of is our way of inspiring a whole generation of young people with vision who can do better and achieve more without losing hope along the way, even when confronted with challenges,” pledged to continue to promote the sector as it held great prospects to promote Nigeria to the world and also transforming lives.

On their part, the new ambassadors promised to represent the Glo brand by projecting the ideals of the company at all times. They thanked the founder and Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., for considering them worthy of being appointed as the company’s brand ambassadors