Germany offers Israel further support after Hamas attack

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has offered his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant further support following the unprecedented killing of Israeli civilians by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

On Wednesday evening, Germany gave the green light to Israel to use two of its Heron TP combat drones in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The German Ministry of Defence announced that it has approved an Israeli request to use the unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against the Islamist group Hamas.

Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr, currently leases five of the drones from the Israeli arms manufacturer which builds them.

Two of the aircraft are in Israel, where German soldiers are trained to use them.

German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Israel has suspended the training of the German pilots while the drones are redeployed.

Pistorius, speaking on the fringes of a meeting of NATO defence ministers earlier on Wednesday, had said if the situation worsened, Israel would consult with its partners.

Germany is ready to help, including delivering humanitarian aid if Israel requested it, he said.

Previously, Israeli officials had said that they “do not need support of a military or technical nature,” Pistorius said.

“It is about political support,” he added.

Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, launched a large-scale attack against Israel on Saturday.

Israel responded with ongoing airstrikes on the densely populated coastal enclave.

More than 1,000 people on each side have been killed. (dpa/NAN