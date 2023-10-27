German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Nigeria 

By Victoria Ojeme

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Olaf Scholz, will visit Nigeria on October 29-30, 2023, at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This will be the first visit of a German Head of Government to Nigeria since the inauguration of the new government.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria, two natural partners as the strongest economy and the most populous country on their respective continents.

Scholz will meet with Tinubu, ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, representatives of Nigerian civil society, and Nigerian start-up entrepreneurs. He will also open a Nigeria-German Business Conference and take part in a tour of Lagos.

Scholz will be accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business people and a cultural delegation. The visit is also aimed at intensifying economic and cultural relations between the two countries and exploring opportunities for investment in Nigeria.

“The German Embassy in Nigeria is honoured to welcome Chancellor Scholz and looks forward to continuing to work on strengthening the important and warm bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria,” a statement from the embassy said.

The visit of Chancellor Scholz to Nigeria is a significant event in the bilateral relations between the two countries. It comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to strengthen its ties with key international partners, and Germany is eager to expand its presence in Africa.

The visit is also a sign of the growing importance of Nigeria in the global economy and politics. As Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, Nigeria is playing an increasingly influential role on the continent and in the world.

The visit is expected to boost bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, including trade, investment, security, and development. It is also likely to generate new opportunities for Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs.