Gem Hunt rounds up second edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

Bilaad Realty Limited, as part of its initiative to address women exclusion, in the entrepreneurship space, has through Bilaad Development Trust organised the Gem Hunt series targeted at addressing this critical issue.

According to the organizers, they are concerned about underemployment caused by brain drain, stifling of the entrepreneurship space, and gender mainstreaming, especially as it concerns education, financial and IT exclusion for vulnerable groups.

After the full incorporation of Bilaad Development Trust in the first quarter of 2023, GEM HUNT tagged, “The Future in Perspective” was delivered on February 14, GEM HUNT Series – 2 event tagged “30 Under 30 Women in Business” took place on October 3, 2023 at Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja-FCT.

The creative journey and expected outcomes of the process were built around identifying and facilitating small and medium businesses, especially amongst women under the age of 30 in Nigeria.

The state rounds of the GEM HUNT Series – 2 competitions were held in all 36 states of the federation, while the zonal rounds took place in six selected states (Lagos, Kano, Bauchi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Abuja) on October 3, 2023.

GEM HUNT Series 2 featured young, dynamic and promising females who were determined to scale their existing business ideas and the prize was courtesy of Bilaad Development Trust (BDT).

The entrepreneurs have their eyes on Dorcas Benjamin, a physically challenged entrepreneur focused on making leather footwear, who stated that “people with disability should not depend on begging.” She urged people with physical disabilities to make meaningful impacts and to seek opportunities to build capacity.

There was a pool of 30 contestants (female entrepreneurs under the age of 30) representing various states and regions across the federation, and different business categories: Services, Agriculture, Fashion and Food Processing among others. During the grand finale, a good number of contestants received business support in the form of cash contributions, a commitment from established entrepreneurs and administrators for coaching and mentoring. Furthermore, some contestants had their products purchased on the spot, whilst receiving orders for future deliveries