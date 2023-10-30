Funds: USGEAA Nigeria, group empower 55 Women

By Dickson Omobola

Rewired Africa Network, in partnership with the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association, USGEAA Nigeria, has empowered no fewer than 55 women with the skills required to scale up and access funds for their businesses.

Both organisations achieved this through an empowerment summit and sales exhibition programme held at American Corner in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, Convener of the EmpowerHer Summit and Sales Exhibition 2023, Mrs Emem Okwoche, fingered the knowledge gap among women as a factor in organising the programme.

Okwoche explained that most women do not know that there are numerous business opportunities into which they can tap.

She said: “This summit was birthed from the idea to empower female business owners on the need to gain skills and access funding opportunities. We have come to discover that there is a knowledge gap among female entrepreneurs. Many lack awareness when it comes to the availability of opportunities, especially with accessing grants, loans and funds. This exhibition aims to enlighten them.”

On sessions available to participants, she said: “There are sessions that focus on developing business brand and structuring it. We have come to discover that we are in a clime where people are just focused on buying and selling as a means of survival. They do not understand that certain intricacies are very important in scaling their businesses.”

On the reason for the summit, she said: “I believe that women are multitaskers, we can do it all. We will also teach them how to strategically position their businesses online because that is the future. Everybody is selling online now. You don’t need to have a physical store to do your business, just be online and you are a business owner. You can reach out to people far and wide as well.

“Also, a lot of business owners do not understand the need to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC. We have a session that caters to that. In all, we want women to gain access to skills that can help them scale up their businesses, particularly when it comes to funding opportunities.

“This is the first edition and we have over 55 exhibitors from different industries. Those present are into fashion, accessories and pieces of jewelry, hair, makeup, and food among others. For the exhibitors, other than selling their businesses, they also gain working and mentorship.

“With the economic atmosphere that we are in right now, a lot of businesses are failing or dying. Consequently, women need to gain practical skills on how to be better, not just individually, but also business-wise. These women are going to gain so much from networking, mentorship and learning through the summit.”

On his part, the acting President of USGEAA, Mr Joseph Iorwuese, said: “Take advantage of this which you have now. Ensure you utilise it well and do the best you can because it is a privilege.

“For us in USGEAA, empowering women is very dear to us. We believe strongly that when a woman is empowered, a nation is emancipated because if you look at a woman or the female, she is like what a lioness does to a cub. You have a strong nation when there are strong women.”