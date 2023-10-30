Fufeyin gifts wife, members N75m amidst hardship in Nigeria

In a heartwarming display of love, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the billionaire founder and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, surprised his wife with an impressive gift of 55 million naira on her birthday. A video that has since gone viral on social media captures the man of God showering his wife with love and affection as he presents her with a generous gift.

The acts of kindness extended further as the prophet also gifted a total of 75 million naira to struggling church members to support them during the challenging times facing Nigerians. Those who received the gifts were filled with gratitude; some received one million naira cash gifts to start their businesses, while others received amounts of one million five hundred thousand and two million naira.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s benevolence and love have resonated across Nigeria, with social media flooded with praise and congratulations. Many have commended the man of God for his compassionate heart and for setting a positive example during these difficult times.

The story of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s love journey with his wife has also become a source of inspiration globally. It is reported that his contributions to society through his ministry have brought tremendous blessings to many, making him one of the most admired and respected religious leaders in Nigeria.

In a time filled with uncertainty and hardship, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s demonstration of love and support for his wife and church members serves as a powerful reminder that kindness and generosity can have a profound impact, helping to make the world a better place.

Reacting on X, @ChimaJohnson said: “Just when we thought the world was a dark place, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gives us hope that love and kindness still exist. May God continue to bless him and his ministry.”

Another user @Mercy_Nelson22 expressed joy over the development noting that she was overwhelmed by the action which she said “give us hope and make us proud to be Nigerians.”

“Acts of kindness and generosity like these are what we need more of in the world. Thank you, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, for leading by example.” @Precious_Darlington said.