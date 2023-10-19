FRSC apprehends 7,524 vehicles in FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), FCT command, says it has apprehended 7,524 vehicles in the third quarter of the year for violation of traffic rules and regulations.The Sector Commander, Mr Chorrie Muta’a said this during the flag off of 2023 ember months public enlightenment campaign, on Thursday in Abuja.Muta’a also said that the command had joined forces with other security agencies to tackle the rising incidences of “one chance” robbery in the territory.He said that it was worrisome that despite efforts by FRSC and other law enforcement agencies, cases of road traffic violations have persistent in the FCT.The sector commander said there were still a lot of traffic infractions such as overloading of vehicles with goods and passengers, route violations, light sign violation, and number plate violations, among others.“For the avoidance of doubt, the FRSC in FCT had left no stone unturned in its effort to check traffic infractions in the territory.“For instance, out of a total number of 7,524 vehicles apprehended in this quarter so far, a total of 798 number plate violations alone were recorded during this ember months, which is from September to date.“This figure shows that a lot of vehicles still operate with vehicular identification issues.“In addition, about 227 vehicles were also arrested for similar infractions in a joint collaboration with other security agencies in special operations tagged “OPERATIONS SWEEP FCT CLEAN” within the same period,” he said.Muta’a said the ember months campaign was necessary to check such violations as vehicular movement increase.“The 2023 rally has been carefully tailored to the FRSC vision of eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in Nigeria.“Our target, therefore, is to achieve zero death in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3 to ensure healthy lives and promotion of the well-being of all.“This we must effectively achieve.The FCT Command shall do everything possible to ensure that residents of the territory are sensitised through all available public enlightenment mediums,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2023 Ember Months campaign is ‘Speed Thrills But Kills: Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading’.