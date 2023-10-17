Four Square Church advocates paradigm shift for a new Nigeria

..holds 68th annual convention

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Four Square Gospel Church has stressed the need for a paradigm shift to evolve a new Nigeria in view of the present challenges that threaten the unity and corporate existence of the country.

The General Overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, made the remark, while addressing the media, to herald the 1Oth, Public Lecture and the 68th Annual Convention of the church in Lagos.

The topic of the lecture is titled: “Paradigm shift: Panacea for a New Nigeria.”

Aboyeji, noted that as a church, one of the tenets of faith which members hold strongly and are committed to is civil government. “We believe and preach that as responsible citizens of this great nation Nigeria, we have a duty and an obligation to partner with the government at all levels and other relevant stakeholders in the building of our dear nation.

“Our Public Lecture, the 10th in the series this year, forms part of our contribution to the discourse on nation building.

In the words of Bob Casey Jr, “Nation-building is not a spectator sport. It takes every one of us to get engaged and to get the work done.

“This year, we have chosen an apt topic: “Paradigm shift: Panacea for a New Nigeria.” Nigeria is a nation of diverse culture and ethnic nationalities that have co-existed side by side over a century.

“We have recorded remarkable and enviable achievements in the past, however, our narrative seems to have changed, with the projection of individual, group, political and ethnic interests over that of the self- seeking leaders and individuals.

“This trend threatens to rip through the fabrics of our nation, giving rise to lack of patriotism, nepotism, corruption and promotion of sectional interest above the overall interest of the nation.

“According to the Cambridge dictionary, a paradigm shift is a time when the usual and accepted way of doing or thinking about something changes completely. A paradigm shift can also be described as complete change or thinking, beliefs, attitude, character and conducts, etcetera.

“We are currently going through a challenging period as a nation.The dust from the political transition that brought in this current government is yet to settle with the opposition heading to the apex court to seek redress. More than all these, the church is desirous of a nation that is strong, virile, secure and devoid of the negative vices that have threatened our unity and corporate existence over the years.

“The expectations of the citizenry especially the younger generation which forms over 70 per cent of our population remains high and it behoves us as a people to engineer and midwife a new Nigeria of our dreams.

“We are convinced that our guest lecturer will do justice to the conversation – highlighting the challenges confronting us as a nation and proffering workable solutions to help us gravitate from where we presently find ourselves to where we should be as a nation.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that on Tuesday,17, 2023, we shall be hosting the 10th Annual Public Lecture at the National Headquarters Church, 62/66, Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos, at 11:00am.

“The public lecture which is open to every member of the public irrespective of tribe, race, religion or political affiliation, forms part of the activities preceding the 68th Annual Convention of our church.

“Our guest lecturer is Professor Oyelowo Oyewo SAN, an erudite scholar, author of repute, professor of public law at the Department of Public Law Faculty of Law, University of Lagos and former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Oyo State Professor Oyewo will be bringing to bear his rich experience from the legal service, government service, consultancy and constitutional law in addressing the topic beie us.

“Gracing the occasion as the chairman of the day will Olusegun Osunkeye, CON, OFR, former Chairman, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants London, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, of Nestle Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.

“A well known and respected Boardroom maestro, he is a Fellow of and the Institute of Directors (10D) knowledge to our discussion. UK and Nigeria.Osunkeye will no doubt add his vast reservoir of knowledge to our discussion.

Convention

On the annual convention, Aboyeji stated, “The convention comes up from Monday, November 13 to Sunday, November 19,2023 at the Foursquare Campground, Kilometer 75, Lagos-lbadan, Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State.

“The theme for this year’s event is “Rest On Every Side taken from 1 Kings 5:4 and Matthew 11:28. Guest ministers who will be speaking at the convention are Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye, Intercontinental Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, as well as Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia, Network, Abuja.

“This year’s convention promises to be a time of Refreshing, Revival, Restoration and Renewal, as God will give us Rest on Every Side.”