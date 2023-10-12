Four abducted Nasarawa varsity students regain freedom

By David Odama, LAFIA

The four abducted students of the Nasarawa State University have regained freedom from their abductors

Heavily armed men had in the early hours of Tuesday, stormed their house located at Angwan kaare in the Keffi Local Government Area of the state and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the students were rescued on Thursday by men of the Nigerian Army 117 Battalion, Keffi after a sustained pressure on the kidnappers.

The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, disclosed this to our correspondent in Lafia.

He narrated that the students were rescued in the surrounding bushes of Angwan Gauta in Keffi LGA after painstaking efforts by the military officers.

He mentioned the names of the rescued students to include Rahila Hanya, Josephine Gershon, Rosemary Samuel and Goodness Samuel.

Lt. Col. Inuwa further assured that the students will be reunited with their families after undertaking proper medical examinations.