Foundation hosts summit, pledges to tackle basic education inequality

From left — Seyi Akinwale, Founder, The Special Foundation; Damilola Akinwale, Co-founder The Special Foundation; Abubakar Suleiman, CEO Sterling Bank; Oluwatomi Somefun, CEO Unity Bank; Abimbola Ayinde, GM Corporate Finance and Affairs,First E&P, and Chukwuma Nwanze, MD Credit Direct, at the annual education summit by The Special Foundation in Lagos recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Special Foundation recently hosted an education summit, where it promised to tackle the lack of access to basic education, especially for indigent children and communities.

The summit tagged: “Enhancing Access and Quality Education in Africa,” held over the weekend at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Victoria Island, Lagos, had dignitaries in the private and public sectors pushing the frontiers of access to basic education.

According to the founder, The Special Foundation, Mr. Seyi Akinwale, the summit among other things, was aimed at charting innovative and sustainable approaches to uplift the educational standards for underprivileged children living in low-income communities.

His words: “The Special Foundation was founded several years ago, and its mission is to transform Africa’s future leaders by tackling the educational crisis in our society through increased access to education.

“What is truly rewarding is our journey from a single child nine years ago to now impacting over 15,000 children and continuing to educate more than four hundred children. This success is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the institutions and individuals here today.

“At the heart of the Transforming Education Summit, is the illumination and celebration of remarkable milestones achieved along its journey.

“Also, it served as an opportunity to recognize the dedicated efforts of partners locally and in the diaspora and extend heartfelt gratitude to individuals and corporations instrumental in driving positive change within society.

“This occasion is poised to redefine the trajectory of education and leadership, as we build a formidable platform that can confront societal challenges, proper solitaires and uphold the aspirations enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals,” Akinwale affirmed.

Roll call

Meanwhile, the highlights of the summit were discussions led by distinguished dignitaries in attendance that included: the CEO of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman; CEO of Unity Bank, Mrs. Oluwatomi Somefun; Board Chairman at African Philanthropy Forum, Gbenga Oyebode.

Others were: Founding Partner at Banwo & Ighodalo, Asue Ighodalo; and MD of First E&P, Adeyemi Ademola; including MD Credit Direct, Chukwuma Nwanze, amongst other special guests who engaged in an engaging panel session.

Speaking on the role of the private sector in education, Suleiman noted that: “In societies where children reside in impoverished conditions, we, the privileged elite, are responsible for eradicating their suffering. It is not an act of benevolence but a solemn obligation.

“Again, a significant issue within the corporate sector is the pursuit of success at the expense of society. Some corporate actions inadvertently contribute to the creation of impoverished communities.

“Then, after achieving success, they attempt to ameliorate the problems they have indirectly caused. This approach raises concerns, and I believe that corporations must build their enterprises responsibly, avoiding the creation of slums and societal impoverishment.” CEO of Sterling Bank reiterated.

For Mrs. Somefun who emphasised the power of collaborating; “Individual efforts can be limiting, as we often find ourselves overwhelmed by the enormity of the challenges.

“Collaborations offer the advantage of diffusing emotional burdens, leading to more informed and intelligent decision-making. Together, we can achieve much more.”

The summit also featured inspirational stories from beneficiaries of The Special Foundation’s Inspire Scholarship programme, a captivating live performance by Seun Adesina and Sinmidele Ayodeji, and a thought-provoking call to action byChief Knowledge Officer of Kenneth Soriyan Research and Ideas LLC, Mr. Olakunle Soriyan.