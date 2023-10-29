Foundation celebrates Cross River best WASC, JAMB student

Miss Grace Ushie

By Emma Una, CALABAR

Miss Grace Ushie, a student of Emerald Field Schools in Calabar who distinguished herself by obtaining five A’s in the Senior Secondary School Examination, SSCE, and scored 326 in Joint University Matriculation Examinations, UTME, has been celebrated by a foundation, Joseph Odey Foundation.

The 15-year-old who passed out of the school with outstanding results was handed a laptop, books and cash sum by the Foundation.

President of the Foundation, Mr Joseph Odey, said the award is to encourage her to be more committed to her studies and also inspire others to work hard and excel academically.

“At a time where some people say school is a scam, others are doing this country proud by excelling in academics which to a large extent lays the foundation for their future and that of our country,” he said.

He said a diligent background check was carried out to confirm that the result was achieved through individual effort before granting her the award.

“Her brilliant performance in SSCE and UTME is not a fluke or a one-off brilliance but my interactions with the school and her teachers show that she is a model for young person and can relied on in character and academics,” he added.

He encouraged other students of the school to take on the right path by obeying what their teachers teach and instruct them to do which will instill the spirit of excellence in them.

Mr Ijom Ukam, the Cross River State Commissioner for Youth Development said education is the key to a balanced and successful future and called on youths to cultivate the right attitude and mentality to plant a good future for themselves and the society.

He said youths need more encouragement from the government and private sector through scholarships and grants to keep them committed to their studies.

“I tell you, if Miss Grace had won a beauty contest, many individuals and organisations would be here lavishing her with gifts and awards but since it is academic performance, many people take it for granted,” he said.

Mr. Ukam said there is a need to mentor, equip, encourage and inspire young people to excel in their academics because it builds the body, morally develops and equips the minds for future engagements.

“What makes a person great or a real celebrity is how developed his or her brain is and to change the world, you have to be academically well developed,” he dsaid.