Formula One: Belgian GP gets one-year extension until 2025

The future of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix has been secured for a further season with a one-year contract extension until 2025, the sport’s organisers said Friday.

The legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, at 7.004km one of the longest in Formula One, was on the calendar during the first F1 world championship in 1950. It has hosted 56 Grands Prix since.

“Spa is synonymous with F1 and is very popular with fans and drivers so I’m delighted to extend our partnership until 2025,” said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“The promoters have made great strides in recent years to improve infrastructure and the fan experience. And there is work underway with shareholders with the clear objective of offering thrilling and safe races.”

The circuit has recently undergone significant improvements and an increase in capacity with 380,000 spectators attending the 2023 edition.

However safety issues have been raised at the circuit, especially when it rains and visibility is very poor.

Last July, 18-year-old Dutch driver Dilano van’t Hoff died after crashing in the rain during the Formula Regional European Championship.

Frenchman Anthoine Hubert, who was competing in the Formula 2 championship, died four years ago in similar circumstances at Spa.