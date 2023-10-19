Former DG Budget Office Bode Agusto dies at 68

A former Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation and economist, Bode Agusto, has passed away at the age of 68.

He was the founder of Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s first credit rating agency.

The news of Agusto’s passing was announced by the Chief Executive Officer, Founder, and Chairman of Proshare Nigeria, Olufemi Awoyemi, Thursday, via his X handle.

He tweeted: “@bodeagusto, the founder of @agustoandco, was the pioneer who taught us all how to respect facts and data in our engagements.

“A great human being and a fabulous teacher you were. Your teachings, delivered with conviction, will always be with all of us; our career paths were impacted by you.

“I pray to Almighty God to give enough strength to his family members to overcome this loss, and may his soul rest in peace.”

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Lagos from 1974 to 1977 and became a Fellow of the Institute at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1981.