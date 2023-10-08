For resisting rape, killed Edo teenager for canonization

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Catholic Church in Benin City has issued an edict to enhance the cause for the beatification and canonization of 14-year-old Vivian Ogu, who was shot dead on November 15, 2009 by armed men for resisting their attempts to rape her.

The issuance of the edict would authorise the presentation of petitions for or against her activities while alive.

Also, the edict will allow those petitions to be subjected to a tribunal trial before a decision on whether she could become a saint would be decided by the leadership of the Catholic church.

At a special mass to address members of the public on the issue, the Archbishop of Benin, Most Rev. Dr Augustin Akubeze, said the pope included late Vivian among the 25 people all over the world for whom the process of canonization would commence because she lived an exemplary life and died a heroic death by opting to be killed rather than be sexually defiled.

He said: “Since her reputation for martyrdom and holiness has continued to increase since her death, and after having been formally requested to open the cause of beatification and canonization of the servant of God, bringing it to the attention of the ecclesial community, we invite all of the faithful who can give valid testimony to come forth and contact the Archdiocesan Curia at the Chancery, No. 30, Airport Road, Benin City with their information, whether favourable or contrary to the reputation of martyrdom and holiness of the aforementioned servant of God.”

He also called for “manuscripts, diaries, letters and every private writing of the servant of God. Those who wish to keep the originals may present an authenticated copy.”

Akubeze further directed that the copy of the edict be pasted on the doors of selected catholic churches and other places for the duration of two months

Speaking on the development, the Chancellor of the Benin Archdiocese, Very Rev Fr. Dr. Michael Oyanoafoh, said: “Something great and wonderful has happened today. The cause of beatification and canonization is not an easy business, it takes a lot of sacrifice, intelligence adhering and fact finding.

It is a great challenge to us for the kind of moral life we live, especially this period where society seems to be broken down morally. However, if we can follow the life of this little girl, our life will change, our community will change, our state will change and we will begin to live a better life.”