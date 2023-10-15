Flood kills ex-seminarian in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze

The dead body of a man identified as Henry Ike, suspected to have been killed by flood was on Saturday morning discovered at Alor Uno, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the deceased who hailed from Imilike, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, left home about three days ago and did not return until his dead body was washed up by flooding in Alor Uno community.

One of his relations who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity said that his remains which has been evacuated, would be deposited at the Bishop Shanahan Hospital at Nsukka Local Government Area of the state until police conclude investigations on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The relation equally revealed that he was healthy when he was last seen three days ago, adding that he was frustrated out of seminary school some years ago.

He added that life has not been rosy for him since he left seminary school.

It was equally gathered that there was heavy downpour at the university town of Nsukka two days ago.