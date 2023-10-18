Firm warns against fake products

By Uche Kenechukwu

FOR their outstanding performance this year, the Managing Director of Jigsimur Zdex International, a multi-level marketing company, Mrs. Lilian Osuofia, has rewarded distributors of her products with car and monetary gifts.

Apart from these awards, travel tickets were also given to some deserving marketers of Jigsmur Zdex products.

Speaking at the fifth-anniversary celebration of Jigsimur Zdex International, in Lagos, Osuofia said: “Those who were honoured contributed to the progress of this business. They are all deserving of this award for contributing to our growth.

“The reason we changed the container of our product is because a former staff in South Africa produced an imitation, which is fake. At the moment, NDLEA and NAFDAC are after anyone taking our product.

“Whoever that is caught will face the law. The newly branded containers have a red sign and anyone without it should be considered fake. Our cans no longer have the head of a Caucasian on the body. Please take note. “