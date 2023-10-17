Firm takes road safety awareness to schools in Lagos

Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL),on October 12, 2023, organised a road safety awareness event, along with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for 40 students at Victoria Island Secondary School.

In today’s fast-paced world, road accidents take place at a very high rate. Children become the unfortunate casualties in every road accident due to lack of awareness. Hence, educating the children is one of the important tasks to ensure the safety of future generations.

At the event, Route Commander Philip E Ogar, said, “Road safety is a shared liability, and we all have a role to play. By exchanging best practices, we can tackle common challenges and make significant progress in easing road traffic accidents.’’

Rules and regulations are the spine of road safety. Safety is a key concern for parents and is an essential element of safe travel and responsible mobility.

Dr. Adetola A. Salau, Former SSA Lagos State Education said, “Road safety is a state of mind and accident occur due to negligence. We need to have zero victims on the roads. So, let us ensure road safety for all and save our precious lives.’’

Educating the younger generation is a proactive measure for preventing accidents, and adhering to safety rules is essential for saving lives.

Responding, Mrs. Alimi Yusuf, the Principal of Victoria Island Secondary School, said, “The safety of our students is our top priority, and we believe that education plays a crucial role in helping students navigate these roads safely.”

Dignitaries at the evert were Mr. Philip E. Ogar, Chief Route Commander of FRSC Lagos Island Unit Command; FRSC Route Commander Rachael O. Baji, Head of Youth Safety Education at Lagos Island Unit Command; Dr. Adetola A. Salau, Former Senior Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education; FRSC Assistant Route Commander Mariam O. Adekunle of Lagos Island Unit Command; and Mrs. Alimi Yusuf, the Principal of Victoria Island Secondary School, graced the event.

NOSL is dedicated to promoting road safety and it aims is to create a safe and secure road safety protocols that protects all road users and enhances the quality of life for communities.