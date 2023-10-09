Fire guts filling station; property estimated at over N600m destroyed in Nasarawa

By David Odama, LAFIA

A filling station located in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital was a few hours ago gutted by fire destroying properties worth over N600m.

The fire outbreak according to the owner of the fuel station, Alhaji Aliyu Sandaji the inferno broke out when a tanker load with motor Spirit was offloading fuel at the station.

Sandaji told our Correspondent at the scene of the incident that the tanker loaded with 28 million motor Spirit went on flame consuming the entire fuel, and burnt down a Hilux vehicle belonging to the company and other properties yet to be identified.

Aliyu Sandaji who is the state Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Maters Association of Nigeria however thank God that there were no loss of lives during the incident.

He commended the Federal fire Service and other security agencies for their quick response that assisted in preventing the fire from spreading to other properties around the filling station.

” We remain grateful to God that there was no loss of lives. I believe that God who has been faithful over the years will continue to strengthen and provide us with what will be needed to restore normal operation at the filling station.

” Want to use this opportunity to thank the federal fire service for their prompt response, other security agencies who were on hand to prevent the hoodlums from taking advantage of our situation to loot”. Alhaji Aliyu stated.