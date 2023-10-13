Filthy environment: Lagos shuts popular Mile-12, Owode Onirin Markets

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of the ongoing zero tolerance against environmental infractions, Lagos State Government has sealed up the popular Mile-12 and Owode Onirin Markets along Ikorodu Road in Kosofe Local Government Area, LGA.

The state government made this announcement in the early hours of Friday.

Joint enforcement units of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps/Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, stormed the markets to carry-out the operation.

The closure, followed directive by the state Commissioner for The Environment, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, over failure to comply with environmental laws of the state.

In a statement by LAWMA Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, through the Director, Public Affairs, Folashade Kadiri, stated, “Acting on the directives of operatives from LAWMA and KAI in a joint operation in the early hours of Friday October 13, sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road in Kosofe LG over indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment.

Others include: “Blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the major road thereby impeding free flow of traffic.”

