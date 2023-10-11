Fight for rights of downtrodden, Justice Odili tells 1,097 new lawyers

Justice Mary Odili

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Body of Benchers (BoB), on Wednesday, admitted a total of 1, 097 new lawyers into the Nigerian Bar, even as it charged them to use their knowledge of the law to fight for rights of the downtrodden.

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, who is the Chairman of the legal body, while administering oath on the new lawyers, said they should use the profession as a sword to fight all forms of injustices in the country.

She maintained that legal practitioners are uniquely positioned to not only provide random acts of service, but to also change lives in every society.

Justice Odili stressed that while rendering services to clients, lawyers, must always respect the rules guiding their professional conduct.

“As lawyers, you have the capacity to change the world whether you go into private practice, government service, to put up a business or whatever your heart leads you to do.

“Your law degrees and call to bar certificates are not just pieces of documents you will hang on your wall or boast with to others.

“These are credentials that you can wield as your sword to fight against injustice.

“They are shields that you can raise up to protect the innocent and uphold the rule of law. As lawyers, you have the capacity to change the world for the better.

“Wherever you decide to apply your talent as a lawyer, you will be required to act with utmost professionalism and wisdom as your legal advice, your professional actions and even, your inactions affect the lives of your clients and the society at large.

“In your service as a legal practitioner, you must not forget to put into practice, the ethical and moral obligations of a lawyer that has been imbibed in you by being civil and ethical,” she added.

More so, she warned that the BoB would not hesitate to wield the big stick against erring lawyers, adding that the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, has the power to derobe any lawyer found wanting on ethical standard.

Justice Odili implored the new lawyers to always seek the counsel of experienced senior colleagues whenever they are faced with any challenge or difficulty.

“Having mentor will greatly assist you in molding your career and position you effectively to help in maintaining confidence input justice delivery system,” Justice Odili stated, even as she cautioned the new lawyers to refrain from using the social media negatively.

Earlier in his speech at the event, the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, said the new lawyers were found worthy in academic performance, moral and ethical standard, hence the decision to present them to the BoB to be called to the Bar as qualified legal pratictioners.

Among legal luminaries at the Call to Bar ceremony, included the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as well as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.