FIFA celebrates Nnadozie after penalty heroics in UWCL playoff

By Adegboyega Adeleye

World football governing body FIFA has eulogized Super Falcons and Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie for her penalty-saving heroics and superb performance in the UEFA women’s Champions League playoff win against Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Last season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League runners-up Wolfsburg suffered a shock loss in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday as Paris FC reached the group stage for the first time with an impressive performance by Nnadozie, who saved a penalty and inspired Paris FC to defeat Wolfsburg 2-0 and secure a first-ever UWCL group stage spot.

In an eventful game, both sides missed penalties and Paris FC took a deserved victory with goals from Julie Dufour and Louise Fleury.

While Paris FC led 1-0 in the second leg encounter in Germany, Nnadozie saved a 61st-minute penalty to maintain her side’s lead and the French club went on to win 5-3 on aggregate—the reverse fixture ended in 3-3 in France.

In the first round of the playoffs, Nnadozie also superbly stopped two spot kicks in the shootout win against Arsenal.

Commenting on her excellent performance and her key role in Wednesday’s victory, FIFA posted photos of Nnadozie’s penalty saves against Canada at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup and the recent heroics against Wolfsburg, with the caption: ”@Nadoziechiamaka 🤝 making big penalty saves.”

Nnadozie will hope to continue her impressive form when the Super Falcons face Ethiopia in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The 22-year-old took to her X handle to celebrate the historic feat and wrote:

“+3. CLEAN SHEET. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE. HISTORY MAKERS

“I GIVE GOD ALL THE GLORY.”

Paris FC have won all four of their league games this season to sit second in the French top flight behind Lyon.

It continues what has been a stellar start to the season for a side who have won all four of their league games so far to sit second in the French top flight on goal difference behind Lyon.

Paris FC will find out their UEFA Women’s Champions League group-stage opponents in Friday’s draw.