FG’s Food Security empowers rice farmers in Ogun, Ebonyi

By Dickson Omobola

THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security recently trained and empowered 100 Rice farmers in the rice-producing states of Ebonyi and Ogun.

The farmers were empowered with inputs such as high-yielding rice seeds, herbicides and sprayers for enhanced and sustained production.

The training was separately held at Ogun and Ebonyi states

Speaking at the event, the Regional Director of the FMA and FS, Southwest, Mrs Abimbola Akeredolu, said: “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security organised the training and empowerment programme for rice farmers to teach them Good Agricultural Practices and support them with some inputs to ease their operations.

“The Ministry is committed to promoting commercial agriculture where farmers can earn sustainable income that will improve their lives. He also enjoined the farmers to adopt the technology of rice production promoted at the training.”