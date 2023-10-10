FG to mandate airlines to pay compensation for delayed, cancelled flights

Festus Keyamo

The Federal Government has stated that it will soon issue an order, compelling airline operators to commence payment of compensation to passengers for delayed and cancelled flights not ‘caused’ by natural occurrences.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said this during a meeting with airline operators in Abuja on Monday.

His words: “On delayed flights, I want to speak for ordinary Nigerians who complain every day [about] delayed, cancelled flights. I know you have said all your reasons. You have blamed the government and a few things we do. But I also want to say that it is not all the time that it is government.

“At times, you say you were waiting for passengers to finish passing through the screening machine. At times, they have finished passing through screening machines. They are waiting in the lounge for five hours and you cancel your flight.

“So, you see, after some time, we will start implementing the provisions of the NCAA Act. You know, Nigerians don’t know there is compensation for delay. If it is an act of God, you cannot pay.

“But if it is human fault, the NCAA Act says you will pay. So, for all airline operators, while I have praised and supported you, I will also support Nigerians. You will pay them. After some time, I will put my feet on the ground. Pay them when you delay, cancel their flight.”

Keyamo also asked airline operators to establish reliable communication channels so that passengers can receive cancellation notices.