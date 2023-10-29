FG to integrate Almajiri, out of School children to Schools – Minister

Tanko Sununu

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Minister of state for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu has said that, the federal government will soon integrate the over 10 million Almajiri and out of school children the the established National commission for Almajiri and out of school children with a view to learn skills that will make them self-reliant.

The Minister was speaking in Sokoto Saturday at the interaction with Ulamas and officials of Sokoto state government on the establishment of Almajiri and out of school children Commission and the take over of Government science technical college Wurno for the formal integration of Qur’anic education and skills acquisition system to forestall Almajiri syndrome and curtailed the number of out of school children roaming the streets.

He said with the establishment of the National commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children by the federal government the increased number of Almajiri and out of school children roaming the streets of urban centers will drastically be reduced to the beariest minimum.

” I am in the state to intimate Ulamas and the state of on the existence of the National commission for Almajiri and out of school children established by the federal government and to gernnar for your support and cooperation” says the Minister.

“We are not in anyway trying to rob you of your traditional Qur’anic schools, ” we only want the students to have some vocational skills after graduation which will earn them a living and recognize certificate after graduatión.”

According to the Minister, the federal government would formerly launched the program in Sokoto being home to a renown reformer scholar Sheikh Usmanu Danfodiyo of blessed memory.

Earlier in his remarks, the secretary to the state Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa who represented the state governor at the interaction session between the Minister, the Ulamas and school principals said, the state government would give full support and cooperation to the new commission.

He said, Sokoto state is the first to introduce Almajiri School in the country before the administration of president Good luck Ebele Journatan saw the beauty in it and officially directed the establishment of similar schools in the northern part of the country.

” Iam optimistic the new commission going by it’s contents will reduce unemployment and create jobs among the teaming graduates, the Ulamas, Almajiri and out of school children who will learn vocational skills”

” The commission should endeavour to employ from the state Junior staff on grade level One to Sixth as done in other sectors operating in the state’s

” The state governor Ahamed Aliyu Sokoto has made Education as one of the cardinal objectives of his administration 9 points agenda.”

” The Governor has directed the immediate renovation of staff quarters of Government science technical college Wurno where the commission is expected to kickstart it’s programs.”

In his remarks the executive secretary of the National commission for Almajiri and out of school children Hon Sha’aban Sharada said Nigeria has over 500,000 out of school children roaming the streets, which he said the commission hope to reintegrate in it’s new school integration programs.

He said the commission when Commenced full operation would reintegrate back to school over 10 million Almajiri and out of school children in to the new system.

” We will also employ over 200,000 by 2017as either facilitators, teachers and other skills and unskilled staff in the commmission’s designated schools around the country” stated the executive secretary.

With the commencement of Almajiri and out of school programs by the commission Graduates of the Qur’anic schools would be given a recognize certificate after graduatión like their counterpart in the conventional schools around the country and can be gainfully employed.

The bill for the recognition Qur’anic education graduatión certificate and establishment of the National commission for Almajiri and out of school children was earlier sponsored by Hon. Balarabe Shehu Kakale Shuni a former of the house of representatives from state between 2020 to 2021.

The Minister of state was in Sokoto in company of the Chairman House committee on Alternative Education Hon Arch Ibrahim Almustspha Rarah, Executive secretary of Nomadic Education Commission, and that of Almajiri and out of school children Hon. Sha’aban Sharada and other Directors of the federal Ministry of Education.