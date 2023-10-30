FG to build energy industry benefiting all Nigerians – Ekpo

The Federal Government is dedicated to building an energy industry that benefits every citizen, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo has said.

The minister stated this in a speech delivered at the Domestic Gas and Infrastructure Summit organised by the Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ekpo, in a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, described the conference theme: “Building a Sustainable, Resilient Gas and Renewable Energy Sector in Nigeria and Beyond” as timely and essential.

He said with the world rapidly shifting towards decarbonization, it was imperative that gas is positioned to play an instrumental role in Nigeria’s energy transition.

The minister described Nigeria’s decarbonization agenda as not just an environmental necessity, but an economic strategy to position the country as a key player in the global low-carbon future.

He said: “Our roadmap is not just about pipelines and power; it is about people — our commitment to creating gender equitable solutions in energy transitions is unwavering. We are dedicated to building a resilient and sustainable energy industry that includes and benefits every citizen, recognizing the role of women in energy, ensuring inclusivity, and leveraging diversity as a strength.”

Ekpo said in the quest for diversification and sustainability, the government was also looking at alternative energy sources with methanol production as a viable option.

“As a clean fuel, methanol holds great promise for energy security, environmental stewardship, and economic development. Our policies are tailored to support this expansion, providing robust frameworks for successful integration into our energy mix,” Ekpo said.

According to Ekpo, the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 marked a watershed moment in addressing the infrastructural deficit that has long plagued the Nigerian gas sector.

He said the Act’s frameworks on strategic interventions such as Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) are already bridging the gas infrastructure gap, fostering an environment that attracts investments and innovations crucial for expanding domestic gas utilisation and infrastructure.

“These advancements are not just in anticipation of domestic growth, but are a stride towards making Nigeria a pivot in the African gas market, and indeed the world. Concurrently, our strategies and initiatives aim at intensifying domestic gas consumption and decisively curbing gas flaring,” Ekpo added.